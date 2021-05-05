BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BBN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $27.49.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
