BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BBN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

