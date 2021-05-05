Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $8.20.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.