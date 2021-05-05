Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

