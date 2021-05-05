Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.