BMO Capital Markets Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $129.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $113.90 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.