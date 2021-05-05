BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.63 ($66.62).

EPA BNP opened at €53.05 ($62.41) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.95.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

