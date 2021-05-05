Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Down 0.6%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.31). Approximately 123,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,096,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Boku alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.37. The stock has a market cap of £518.74 million and a P/E ratio of -36.02.

In other Boku news, insider Keith Butcher sold 35,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £56,047.50 ($73,226.42). Also, insider Richard Hargreaves sold 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £80,000.32 ($104,520.93).

About Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.