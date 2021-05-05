Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Bonanza Creek Energy has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

