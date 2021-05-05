Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Posts Earnings Results

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

BCEI stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 799,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,736. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $759.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.