Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Boralex from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.22.

Get Boralex alerts:

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.09. 274,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,905. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$26.75 and a 1 year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.