BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,395. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.