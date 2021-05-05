BoutsPro Market Cap Reaches $702,542.65 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $702,542.65 and $219,621.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00084330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.87 or 0.00832216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.34 or 0.09314429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044623 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

