Boyd Gaming Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $65.83 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -113.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.