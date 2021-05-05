Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 29,335 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 217,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,232,865. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

