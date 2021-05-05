Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 6,251 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

MRK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 276,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,124. The stock has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

