Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 7,410 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 397.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 473,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 141,207 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 81.3% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 249,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,653. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

