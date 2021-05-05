Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,684,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 287,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,901,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,265 shares of company stock worth $6,790,971. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARE traded down $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $176.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,691. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

