Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 3,871.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 8,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,301. The company has a market cap of $925.77 million, a PE ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

