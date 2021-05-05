Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 17,867 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $136.04. 5,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average is $120.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

