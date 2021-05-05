Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,167 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 71,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 208,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.4% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

