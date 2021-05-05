Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.80

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 158597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

