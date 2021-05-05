Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Buys A$34,193.77 in Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Deborah Page purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$20.23 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of A$34,193.77 ($24,424.12).

Deborah Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Deborah Page acquired 47 shares of Brickworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$20.15 ($14.39) per share, with a total value of A$947.00 ($676.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

