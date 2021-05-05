Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 69,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

