Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

BRDCY opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.41. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

