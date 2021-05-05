Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 4839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.