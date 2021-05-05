Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 4839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.