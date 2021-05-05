Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 967.14 ($12.64).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Britvic stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 892 ($11.65). 421,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 854.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 813.29. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 902 ($11.78).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

