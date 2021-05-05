Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 24,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.