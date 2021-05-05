Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.04. 416,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,538. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $165.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

