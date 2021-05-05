Brokerages Anticipate Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brainsway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Brainsway posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Brainsway in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainsway in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Brainsway by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,783. Brainsway has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

