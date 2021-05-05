Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $147.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $148.50 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $140.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $591.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $598.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $623.87 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $640.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 181.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

