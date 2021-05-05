Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 582,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,691. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $64.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after acquiring an additional 273,785 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,330,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after buying an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

