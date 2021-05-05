Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 360%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLJ. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 22,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,372. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

