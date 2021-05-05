Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telos.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Telos news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $11,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,444,000.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

