Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. The Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 223.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

