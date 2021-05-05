Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce $12.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.94 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $49.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,342. The firm has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.03. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

