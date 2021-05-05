Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post sales of $127.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $127.10 million. Anaplan reported sales of $103.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $553.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.50 million to $554.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $693.97 million, with estimates ranging from $683.70 million to $712.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,736,409 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

