Brokerages Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post sales of $341.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.55 million. Azul posted sales of $632.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Azul stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.