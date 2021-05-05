Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 492,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.