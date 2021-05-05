Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post $1.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FCN stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

