Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $176.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,436. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $266,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,312,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,433 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,237. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

