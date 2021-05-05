Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. Kemper posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kemper by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

