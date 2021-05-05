Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

