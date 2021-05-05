Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,324. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

