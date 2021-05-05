Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

NYSE THS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. 667,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,760. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,802,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

