Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 508,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,597. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

