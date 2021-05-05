Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.41. Willdan Group reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $29,886.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $2,750,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 66,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,936,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

