Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,315. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

