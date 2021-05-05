Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $72.63

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.74. 13,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,657. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

