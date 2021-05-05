Brokerages Set Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT at $46.00

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,546. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -171.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

