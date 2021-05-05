Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT at $3.49

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 242,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,263. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

