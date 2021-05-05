Brokerages Set National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) PT at GBX 326.67

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.67 ($4.27).

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

LON:NEX traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 297.20 ($3.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,682,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,109. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.37. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

